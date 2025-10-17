- Home
South Indian actresses always blow fans away with their acting skills. Stars like Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pooja Hegde, and Anushka Shetty charge a ton for their movies, and their net worth will totally shock you.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Kajal, Rashmika Mandanna, Anushka Shetty, and other rich South Indian actresses.
Nayanthara's net worth is around Rs 180 crore, and she charges roughly Rs 10 crore every film. She is among the highest-paid actresses in the South Indian film business.
Rashmika Mandanna is regarded as India's national crush. Her net worth is allegedly about Rs 66 crore, and she charges approximately Rs 3 crore every film.
Kajal Aggarwal has been a prominent figure in the South Indian cinema industry for many years. Her net worth is allegedly over Rs 80 crore, and she has been in the company for more than 15 years.
Keerthy Suresh wowed everyone with her fantastic performance in Mahanati. She's a top-paid actress, charging over Rs 4 crore per film with a net worth of about Rs 40 crore.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the most famous actresses in the industry. Her net worth is believed to be Rs 95 crore, and she charges around Rs 4 crore every film.
Anushka Shetty
Anushka Shetty's participation in Baahubali propelled her to superstardom. Her net wealth is reported at Rs 120 crore, and she charges roughly Rs 5 crore every film.
Pooja Hegde
Pooja Hegde allegedly charges roughly Rs 3.5 crore forevery film and has a net worth of approximately Rs 50 crore. She's also well-known in Bollywood, having worked with Salman Khan.