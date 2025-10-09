Dhanush to Allu Arjun: Nayanthara’s Most Talked-About Industry Controversies
Nayanthara, South India’s Lady Superstar, has been at the center of many controversies since her debut. From bold career choices to personal matters, here are the top 10 controversies that defined her journey and made headlines.
Controversy with Dhanush
Nayanthara faced legal action from Dhanush for using clips from his film in her Netflix documentary without permission. Similarly, the producers of Chandramukhi filed a lawsuit against her over the unauthorized use of their film footage.
Feud with Trisha
It’s long been rumored that leading actresses Nayanthara and Trisha share a cold equation, allegedly due to a fallout over a film role. Though the tension has been a topic of gossip for years, neither has publicly addressed or confirmed it.
Award Show Snub to Allu Arjun
At a popular award show, Nayanthara stirred controversy by requesting her then-boyfriend Vignesh Shivan to present her award, seemingly snubbing Allu Arjun, who was originally assigned the role. The move upset many of Allu Arjun's fans, sparking backlash on social media.
Religious Backlash Over Film Roles
Nayanthara faced criticism from Hindu groups for portraying Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam, citing her past controversies. Later, her film Annapoorani was pulled from theatres after allegations of hurting religious sentiments surfaced.
Ignoring Meena at Film Launch
During the launch event of Mookuthi Amman 2, Nayanthara allegedly ignored senior actress Meena, who was in attendance. The incident sparked buzz after Meena subtly expressed her disappointment on social media, leading to discussions about respect within the industry.
Scandalous Romance with Prabhu Deva
Nayanthara’s intense relationship with married director Prabhu Deva sparked major scandal. The romance ended reportedly because Prabhu Deva wanted her to quit acting after marriage, leading to their eventual breakup.
Photo Leak Scandal with Simbu
Early in her career, Nayanthara’s relationship with actor Simbu became a huge controversy when their private photos were leaked online. The scandal caused widespread media attention and ultimately led to the couple’s breakup, marking one of the most talked-about moments in her early career.
Surrogacy Controversy
Soon after their marriage, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin boys via surrogacy, leading to allegations of legal violations. The controversy drew widespread attention, but an official inquiry later cleared the couple of any wrongdoing.
Disrespect at Tirupati
After their wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan sparked controversy by wearing footwear inside the Tirupati temple premises, which is considered disrespectful. Following public backlash and an official notice, the couple issued a formal apology.