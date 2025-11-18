Image Credit : nayanthara instagram

Everyone knows Nayanthara as a leading star today, but very few know the struggles behind her success. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. Early in her career, she appeared in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare, a project many people are unaware of. The director felt the name “Diana” didn’t suit her screen presence, so after an entire day of thought, he renamed her Nayanthara. That new name changed her destiny, marking the beginning of her journey toward becoming one of South India’s biggest heroines.