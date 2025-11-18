Nayanthara Birthday: 10 Unknown Facts About South Cinema’s Lady Superstar
Even at 40, Nayanthara continues to reign as a top heroine. With immense stardom, high demand, and impressive earnings, there’s much to know about her. On her birthday, here are ten interesting facts.
From Diana to Nayanthara
Everyone knows Nayanthara as a leading star today, but very few know the struggles behind her success. Her real name is Diana Mariam Kurian. Early in her career, she appeared in the Malayalam film Manassinakkare, a project many people are unaware of. The director felt the name “Diana” didn’t suit her screen presence, so after an entire day of thought, he renamed her Nayanthara. That new name changed her destiny, marking the beginning of her journey toward becoming one of South India’s biggest heroines.
Unseen Debut
Even though her first film didn’t perform well, Nayanthara never forgot the director who gave her the name that changed her life. She still considers him her mentor. After her debut went unnoticed, she faced a dry spell in her career, struggling to get film offers. During this challenging phase, she even worked as an anchor for a local Malayalam TV channel to stay afloat.
Career Turning Point
Nayanthara got another opportunity when she was cast as the heroine in the movie Ayya, starring Sarath Kumar. Although the film didn’t do well at the box office, more offers continued to come her way. Around the same time, she played the role of the second heroine in Ghajini, directed by A. R. Murugadoss and starring Suriya. This marked a turning point, and her career began to steadily rise from there.
Nayanthara
The movie that completely changed Nayanthara's career was 'Chandramukhi.' After starring opposite Rajinikanth, she became a star in the South. Offers flooded in from Tollywood, and she delivered hits like 'Lakshmi,' 'Yogi,' 'Dubai Seenu,' and 'Simha.'
Top-Paid Heroine
Despite the arrival of new heroines, Nayanthara continues to reign as the #1 heroine in Tamil cinema. Even at 40, her star power remains undiminished, and she is the highest-paid actress, commanding up to 15 crores per film.
Spiritual Side
Born into a Malayali Christian family, Nayanthara respects all gods. She has portrayed several mythological roles, including Sita in Sri Rama Rajyam and Mookuthi Amman, delivering memorable performances. She also celebrates traditional festivals like Onam with devotion and joy.
Female Icon
Nayanthara has become the go-to actress for female-centric roles, earning stardom on par with male stars. Dubbed the Lady Superstar of the South after Vijayashanti, she excels not only in glamorous roles but also in performance-driven, substantial characters.
Personal Trials
Nayanthara’s personal life has had its share of struggles. She once fell for actor Simbu but was betrayed. Later, her relationship with choreographer Prabhu Deva ended in a canceled wedding amid controversy, bringing her considerable emotional turmoil.
Happily Settled
Despite personal hardships, Nayanthara remained strong, never letting them affect her career. After dating director Vignesh Shivan for five years, she married him last year. She recently became a mother to twin boys via surrogacy, embracing happiness in life and work.
Bollywood Debut
Nayanthara recently made her Bollywood debut with Jawan, starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film’s massive success, grossing over a thousand crores, has opened more opportunities for her, even though she famously avoids participating in any promotional activities.
Luxury Lifestyle
Despite personal struggles, Nayanthara has built assets worth crores, including homes in Chennai, Hyderabad, and Kerala, luxury cars, and a private jet. She also runs businesses and holds investments, making her one of the wealthiest and most successful heroines.