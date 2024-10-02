Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Navratri 2024: Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's new Garba song 'Chand Ki Chakori' (WATCH)

    Bhojpuri actress and singer Akshara Singh's new Garba, Dandiya special song "Chand Ki Chakori" has been released. The audience is very fond of this music video. This song has created a buzz on the internet.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 2, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 2, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

    Uploaded on October 1 on Akshara Singh's official YouTube channel, "Chand Ki Chakori" has garnered 25,000 views. Released just before Navratri, the song has raised excitement among the devotees of Mata.

    article_image2

    Akshara Singh is seen in a completely new look in the song. The actress's scintillating performance in traditional dress and Garba makes this song special.

    article_image3

    Akshara's tremendous dance moves and captivating voice have attracted people. Akshara's style has mesmerized the audience. This has become a perfect hit song for Dandiya and Garba during festivals.

    article_image4

    This song is written by Himani Kapoor. Reality show winner Prajakta Shukre has composed the music for it. The music video is directed by Alisha Singh.

    article_image5

    Akshara has appealed to the fans to try their steps on this song, especially those who love Dandiya and Garba. They are really going to enjoy it a lot.

    Watch the sizzling song Chand Ki Chakori-

