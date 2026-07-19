Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a sand sculpture on Puri beach to mark the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final. The art features the trophy between the flags of finalists Spain and Argentina, wishing them good luck for the match.

Historic Halftime Show The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is also set to make history by introducing the tournament's first-ever official FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. The performance will feature global music stars Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage, alongside Burna Boy and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel.Curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show will be broadcast live through official broadcast services worldwide.According to FIFA, the event will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle".Beyond entertainment, the halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.(ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik has created a large beach sculpture at Puri to mark the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final, celebrating the global sporting spectacle with a message of goodwill for the two finalists.The sculpture features the FIFA World Cup trophy placed between the national flags of Spain and Argentina, along with the message, "FIFA World Cup 2026 Good Luck For Final."The artwork wishes both teams success on the day of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final between defending champions Argentina and Spain at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.God Luck for Argentina and Spain. My sand art with the message, "FIFA World Cup 2026 – Good Luck for the Final." At Puri beach in India . #FIFAWorldCup2026 #Spain #Argentina #Football #WorldCupFinal #ArtForSports pic.twitter.com/KNpNMrkgPn — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) July 19, 2026Pattnaik, who is widely known for using Puri Beach as a canvas for large-scale sand sculptures, has frequently created artworks celebrating major global events. His latest installation highlights India's cultural engagement with the expanded 48-team FIFA World Cup 2026.The FIFA World Cup 2026 Final is also set to make history by introducing the tournament's first-ever official FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show. The performance will feature global music stars Madonna, Shakira, Justin Bieber and BTS on one stage, alongside Burna Boy and acclaimed conductor Gustavo Dudamel.Curated by Chris Martin of Coldplay, the FIFA World Cup 2026 Topps Final Halftime Show will be broadcast live through official broadcast services worldwide.According to FIFA, the event will unite football, music and social impact as "the greatest show on Earth reaches its pinnacle".Beyond entertainment, the halftime show will support the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aiming to raise USD 100 million to expand access to quality education and football opportunities for children worldwide.(ANI)