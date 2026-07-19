Mannara Chopra grabbed attention after refusing to answer paparazzi questions about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during an event in Goa. Her confused reaction in the viral video has sparked widespread discussion on social media.

Actress Mannara Chopra, cousin of global star Priyanka Chopra, found herself in an awkward situation after paparazzi questioned her about climate activist Sonam Wangchuk during a public appearance in Goa on Saturday, July 18. A video of the interaction has since gone viral on social media, with many users reacting to the actress's confused response and decision to avoid commenting on the issue.

Mannara Declines To Comment

In the viral clip, photographers asked Mannara for her reaction to Sonam Wangchuk and the ongoing discussions surrounding him. Seemingly caught off guard, the actress replied, "Main iss baare mein kuch comment nahi karna chahungi." (I don't want to comment on this matter.)

The paparazzi continued asking questions, including seeking her opinion on Aamir Khan's recent statement that 3 Idiots was not inspired by Sonam Wangchuk. However, Mannara maintained that she was unaware of the matter and simply responded, "Mujhe nahi pata."

Actress's Confused Reaction Draws Attention

As the questions persisted, Mannara looked towards actor Shiv Thakare, who was accompanying her at the event, with a puzzled expression. She then said, "Kya? Mujhe nahi pata, sorry," before walking away without engaging further.

The brief interaction quickly made its way across social media platforms, where users shared mixed reactions. While some felt the actress chose to avoid commenting on a subject she was unfamiliar with, others found the exchange awkward and humorous.

The questions came amid renewed public attention on Sonam Wangchuk. The renowned engineer and climate activist was admitted to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on Saturday after completing 20 days of his indefinite hunger strike. According to Delhi Police, the decision was taken based on medical advice and directions from the Delhi High Court. Wangchuk's protest has drawn significant attention and sparked discussions across the country.