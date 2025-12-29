- Home
- Entertainment
- Kannada and Tamil TV Actress Nandini CM Dies by Suicide: Remembering Her 5 Popular Serials
Kannada and Tamil TV Actress Nandini CM Dies by Suicide: Remembering Her 5 Popular Serials
Kannada and Tamil TV actress Nandini CM, known for Gowri, Neenade Naa, Madhumagalu, Sangharsha, and Jeeva Hoovagide, has died by suicide. Remembering her most popular serials and contribution to television.
Gauri
Nandini played a significant role in the Tamil television serial Gauri, which further expanded her presence in the South Indian television industry.
Her performance added emotional depth to the narrative and helped her gain recognition among Tamil-speaking audiences, complementing her work in Kannada serials.
Neenade Naa (Kannada)
In this popular Kannada daily soap, Nandini portrayed the role of an auto driver, a character that stood out for its realism and emotional strength. Her performance resonated with viewers and significantly contributed to her growing popularity in Kannada television.
Madhumagalu
One of her more prominent appearances, the serial played a significant role in boosting her popularity. Nandini’s performance was noted for its natural acting and ability to connect with family audiences.
Sangharsha (Kannada)
This serial showcased her range as an actor, particularly in intense and emotionally charged scenes. Her role in Sangharsha further strengthened her reputation as a capable performer in serious television dramas.
Jeeva Hoovagide (Kannada)
Among her early notable works, the serial helped Nandini establish herself in the Kannada television industry. It marked an important phase in her career and opened doors to further roles in popular daily soaps.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.