- Home
- Entertainment
- Who Was Nandini CM? Kannada TV Actress Dies by Suicide After Filming On-Screen Death Scene
Who Was Nandini CM? Kannada TV Actress Dies by Suicide After Filming On-Screen Death Scene
Kannada and Tamil television actress Nandini CM, known for serials like Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Gowri, has died by suicide in Bengaluru. The tragic incident occurred after filming an on-screen death scene, shocking fans and colleagues alike.
Actress Nandini Found Dead in Bengaluru
Popular television actress Nandini, best known for her roles in serials such as Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, and Neenade Naa, has died by suicide. The tragic incident occurred in RR Nagar, Bengaluru, sending shockwaves through the Kannada television industry.
Career in Kannada Television
Originally from Kottur, Nandini CM was residing in Bengaluru. She appeared in supporting roles in several popular Kannada television serials, including Jeeva Hoovagide, Sangharsha, Madhumagalu, and Neenade Naa. Her performances earned her recognition among television audiences and within the Kannada entertainment industry.
Lead Role in Tamil Television
At the time of her death, Nandini was playing the lead role in a Tamil television serial. She was acting in the popular serial Gowri, in which she portrayed a challenging dual role as Kanaka and Durga. Her performance in the serial had earned her recognition and appreciation among viewers.
Tragic Parallel With On-Screen Role
In a tragic coincidence, Nandini’s role in the Tamil serial Gowri reportedly included a scene in which her character consumes poison. Following news of her death, this detail has drawn attention online, though officials have not linked her on-screen role to the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Cause of Death Yet to Be Known
As of now, there is no official information regarding the reason behind Nandini CM’s death. Police have not disclosed any details about the circumstances leading to the incident, and further information is awaited.
Meanwhile, it is learnt that several artistes from the Tamil television industry are expected to travel to Bengaluru to pay their last respects to the actress. Her sudden demise has left colleagues and fans across the Kannada and Tamil television industries in shock.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.