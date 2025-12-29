Image Credit : actress nandini instagram

As of now, there is no official information regarding the reason behind Nandini CM’s death. Police have not disclosed any details about the circumstances leading to the incident, and further information is awaited.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that several artistes from the Tamil television industry are expected to travel to Bengaluru to pay their last respects to the actress. Her sudden demise has left colleagues and fans across the Kannada and Tamil television industries in shock.