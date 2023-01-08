Namrata Malla SEXY video, photos: Bhojpuri actress shows off her BOLD belly dance in her latest Instagram post

Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, performed a sexy belly dance to the song Mehbooba, and fans love her stunning body and dance moves.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Namrata Malla has a strong presence on social media. Namrata Malla frequently shares photos and videos with her followers, which is highly popular among Namrata Malla followers.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Meanwhile, new images of Namrata Malla have emerged. In these photos, Namrata Malla is wearing a bikini. As soon as these photos of Namrata Malla were released, they went popular on social media. (WATCH VIDEO)

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos. Namrata is seen in this photo weaving a spell on the admirers with her eyes

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

In these photos, Namrata Malla is wearing a bikini top. The actress looks stunning in a bikini top. Namrata Malla is seen in this photo displaying her toned legs.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

When they saw this photo of Namrata, her fans couldn't stop staring at her. This photo shows Namrata Malla's stunning appearance.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Fans are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photo. Namrata is seen in this photo flaunting her voluptuous shape. Fans fell in love with Namrata after seeing her body.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram