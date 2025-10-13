Image Credit : Facebook/ Nagarjuna

Tollywood’s beloved superstar Nagarjuna continues to exude the youthful energy and charm that have won him millions of fans over the years. Despite the passing years, Nagarjuna’s vitality and charismatic presence remain undiminished, making it hard for anyone to believe his actual age. His enduring appeal has earned him the affectionate title ‘Manmadhudu’ (Cupid) among his admirers.

The Secret Behind Nagarjuna’s Youthful Looks

Many fans are curious about how Nagarjuna manages to maintain such an ageless physique and lively spirit. Balancing a successful acting career alongside various business ventures, he remains calm and composed under pressure. But what truly sets him apart is his approach to health and fitness, which he recently shared during a candid interview.