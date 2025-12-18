- Home
Amid pregnancy rumours surrounding Akkineni family’s daughter-in-law and actor Sobhita Dhulipala, reports suggested an heir was on the way. Actor Nagarjuna has now reacted, addressing the speculation.
News of Nagarjuna becoming a grandfather went viral after Sobhita Dhulipala was spotted in traditional attire, sparking pregnancy rumours. The speculation quickly grabbed attention, and the veteran actor has now finally reacted, addressing the buzz surrounding his family.
At an ANR College event, Nagarjuna was questioned about reports of becoming a grandfather. Without denying the speculation, he said he would personally share the news when the time is right.
By neither denying the rumours nor dismissing the speculation, Nagarjuna’s statement has added fuel to pregnancy buzz around Sobhita, with many interpreting his words as a subtle hint that an Akkineni heir may be on the way.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita tied the knot last year. Chaitanya was earlier married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. While Sobhita has stayed away from films recently, Chaitanya is currently busy with his upcoming project Vrushakarma.
Donation to ANR College
Nagarjuna announced a ₹2 crore scholarship fund for ANR College in his parents’ memory, a decision collectively taken by the Akkineni family to carry forward his father’s legacy.
