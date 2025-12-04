Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya celebrate their first wedding anniversary by sharing an unseen video from their traditional Telugu wedding. The couple also penned heartfelt notes, expressing their love and the comfort they find in each other.

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, marking the occasion with a special post. Taking to Instagram, Sobhita shared an unseen video, featuring glimpses from their traditional Telugu wedding that took place at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad last year. The video includes several heartwarming moments, capturing the couple participating in wedding rituals, with their friends and family also joining in the celebrations. https://www.instagram.com/p/DR1NCI_k43h/

Heartfelt Confessions on One Year of Marriage

"I don't know if I believe that a person is incomplete and somebody comes and fills that void. I think we are complete on our own, and yet in his absence, I would not be full," Sobhita says in a heartfelt confession. Naga Chaitanya also expressed his feelings for his wife and added, "When I go to sleep and when I wake up, the thought of her and knowing that she is a part of my life, is a comforting feeling. I feel like I can conquer anything with her." In her caption, Sobhita, while celebrating one year as "Mrs", wrote, "The wind always blows homewards. Back in the Deccan and one trippy trip round the Sun with the man I call husband, I feel anew. As though purified by fire." Chay responded with, "Blessed to be a part of your journey my love. happy anniversary."

A Look Back at Their Hyderabad Wedding

On December 4, 2024, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala married in Hyderabad, in the presence of close friends and family. The wedding was a stunning display of Telugu traditions, with rituals performed under the guidance of elders. The festive atmosphere was enriched by heartfelt blessings from family and friends, who gathered to witness this significant moment. Chay's father, actor Nagarjuna, confirmed the news along with pictures from their wedding. https://x.com/iamnagarjuna/status/1864343119535460744

Traditional Wedding Attire

For the special occasion, Sobhita opted for a gold Kanjivaram silk saree with real gold zari, honouring her cultural roots. She elevated her look with temple jewellery. Chay also looked handsome in a traditional white outfit. (ANI)