Richa Chadha Birthday: 6 Flop Films of The Actress; Check List Here
Richa Chadha is celebrating her 39th birthday on December 18. She has worked in many films in her career. However, some of them flopped badly, costing the makers crores. So, let's find out which films those are
Beni Aur Babloo
Released in 2010, 'Beni Aur Babloo' starred Richa Chadha in the lead role. The film earned a mere ₹8.46 crore.
Tamanchey
The film 'Tamanchey' was released in 2014. Richa Chadha played the lead heroine in this movie. It did a business of ₹1.46 crore.
Masaan
Richa Chadha and Vicky Kaushal are in the lead roles in the film 'Masaan'. It collected ₹3.65 crore.
Ishqeria
The film 'Ishqeria' was released in 2018. This Richa Chadha movie earned just ₹4 lakh. As such, the film proved to be a disaster.
Shakeela
Released in 2020, the film 'Shakeela' turned out to be a flop. It did a business of ₹33 lakh.
Madam Chief Minister
'Madam Chief Minister' is a 2021 political drama written and directed by Subhash Kapoor. It stars Richa Chadha in the lead role. It collected ₹36 lakh.
