    Nagarjuna adopts 1080 acres of forest land, keeps his promise

    First Published Feb 17, 2022, 1:29 PM IST
    With Green India Challenge inspiration along with MP J Santosh Kumar, actor Nagarjuna laid the foundation stone

    Telugu star Nagarjuna came forward to set up an urban park at Chengicherla Forest area on the outskirts of Hyderabad in his father Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s name. On the occasion of the birthday of CM Sri K Chandrasekhar Rao, with Green India Challenge inspiration, Nagarjuna announced that he is adopting 1080 acres of forestland.
     

    MP Sri J Santosh Kumar was there at the foundation laying ceremony and Nagarjuna's family members. Nagarjuna's wife Amala and sons Naga Chaitanya and Nikhil and other family members attended at function. 
     

    For the development of the forest region, Nagarjuna's family donated Rs 2 Crore Cheque to the Haritha Nidhi as conceived by the CM.
     

    Nagarjuna said MP Sri Santosh Kumar had launched Green India Challenge programme to change the environment in our state and country as eco friendly and clean our environment. Nagarjuna also said he had partaken in the programme and planted several saplings. 
     

    In the last Bigg Boss season final programme, Nagarjuna said he discussed the adoption of forestland issue with Santosh Kumar and stated that he would adopt forestland. Nagarjuna said he felt satisfied that he had laid the foundation stone for the Urban Forest Park, as he revealed in the programme. This forest area park would greatly help the people living in the colonies. 

