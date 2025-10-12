Naga Chaitanya Upsets Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fans By Saying THIS in Public
Giving a shock to Samantha's fans, Naga Chaitanya once again made shocking comments about Shobita. Chaitanya's comments from a recent interview are going viral.
As the Akkineni heir
Naga Chaitanya, an Akkineni heir, is making his mark with unique films. His recent movie Thandel was a blockbuster. Now, his comments on his personal life are going viral.
Divorce from Samantha, marriage to Shobita
After his 2021 divorce from Samantha, Naga Chaitanya married Shobita Dhulipala. Their romance was public, unlike his private relationship with Samantha, leading to a surprise wedding.
I can't live without her
On Jagapathi Babu's show, Naga Chaitanya got emotional. When asked who he can't live without, he said, 'My wife Shobita. She's my biggest strength. I can't live without her.'
How love with Shobita began
Chaitanya revealed their love story started on Instagram after Shobita replied to his post. They chatted, met, and fell in love. His comments have upset some of Samantha's fans.
Marriage and divorce with Samantha
Samantha and Chaitanya fell in love on the set of 'Ye Maaya Chesave.' After a 7-year romance, they married in 2017 but divorced in 2021. Samantha is now single, focusing on her career.