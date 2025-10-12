- Home
Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Net Worth: Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a veteran actress with a nationwide following. She's built up a huge fortune over the years thanks to her hard work and hit movies in both Tamil and Telugu.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
Samantha, a top South Indian star, has faced tough times, from her divorce to health issues. Still, she's thriving, earning big from projects like 'Citadel' and 'Pushpa'. Early on, she and her parents struggled to pay for school. Today, she's worth Rs 101 crore.
A magnificent Mumbai property valued at roughly Rs 15 crore is hers.
Samantha has some amazing real estate, like an ₹8 crore duplex and a ₹15 crore sea-facing house. These fancy homes show off her success and love for luxury.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Cars
In addition, Citadel: Honey Bunny has a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, Porsche Cayman GTS, Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLC, and BMW 7 Series.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu Net Worth
Her ex, Naga Chaitanya, is worth ₹154 crore. His fiancée, Sobhita Dhulipala, has a net worth of ₹7-10 crore. They got engaged in a private ceremony in Hyderabad.
