Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala: Ventakesh Daggubati puts 'Kala tika' on groom ahead of wedding

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding united the Akkineni and Daggubati families. The event was a intimate and grand event. The wedding was held on December 4 at Annapurna Studios, Hyderabad. Venkatesh Daggubati, Chay's uncle shared pictures of applying 'Kala Tika' before wedding ceremony

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's wedding brought together the Akkineni and Daggubati families. Actor Venkatesh Daggubati shared moments from the pre-wedding Pellikoduku ceremony, where he applied an evil-eye mark to Chaitanya, symbolizing family love and traditions

Chaitanya’s maternal ties to the Daggubati family were evident, with pictures capturing him with relatives. Lakshmi Daggubati, Chaitanya’s mother, was previously married to Nagarjuna. After their separation, Lakshmi remarried businessman Sharath Vijayaraghavan and moved to the USA

Rana Daggubati congratulated the couple by sharing official wedding photos and heartfelt messages on social media. Nagarjuna also welcomed Sobhita into the family, calling it a special and emotional moment and praising the joy she brought to their lives

The wedding, held on December 4 at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, was attended by Tollywood elites, including Chiranjeevi, Mahesh Babu, and Jr. NTR. The event radiated love, laughter, and blessings, creating cherished memories for the Akkineni family and their well-wishers

The wedding festivities included traditional rituals like the Pellikoduku ceremony, where Naga Chaitanya was blessed and prepared for marriage. This sacred ritual, shared by Venkatesh Daggubati on social media, reflected the deep-rooted cultural heritage of the families

