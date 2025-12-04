- Home
While news about actress Samantha's second marriage was taking over the internet, the good news shared by Sobhita Dhulipala has now overtaken it.
Sobhita Dhulipala Shares Good News
South Indian star Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru's wedding recently took place at Isha Yoga Center. Photos of their simple, traditional wedding went viral.
Samantha's Wedding
The couple had a 'Bhoota Shuddhi Vivaham' ceremony. While talk of her wedding dominated social media, Naga Chaitanya's wife Sobhita made a post that changed the conversation.
The Good News Sobhita Shared
After divorcing Samantha, Naga Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala on Dec 4 last year. On their first anniversary, Sobhita's special Instagram post is now going viral.
Sobhita's Post Goes Viral
She posted a wedding video with sweet moments. Sobhita wrote, 'On a journey around the sun with the man I call husband, I feel renewed.' Her post is getting tons of likes and wishes.
