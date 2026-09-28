Model and actress Tanya Mishra is rapidly gaining attention online, earning the informal title of 'India's new national crush' due to her glamorous photographs and growing social media presence. Her work includes films, web series, and music videos, contributing to her rising visibility.

Tanya Mishra, the model and actress, is now India's newest national crush. Her glamorous photographs and growing social media presence captivate audiences across the country. This popularity has propelled her into the spotlight, making her a prominent figure in online entertainment discussions.

Born January 31, 1999, in Gaya, Bihar, Mishra earned her Bachelor of Commerce from Magadh University. Her journey in entertainment began with modeling and beauty pageants. She notably secured fourth runner-up at IAWA Miss India 2019.

Why She Is All Over Social Media

1.2 million — that's roughly the size of Tanya Mishra's Instagram following. Her latest glamorous photos largely drive her massive social media presence. This online visibility is key to reaching new audiences. People talk about her fashion, her style, her screen presence — all fueling her digital rise.

The 'National Crush' Phenomenon

Fans now increasingly bestow upon Tanya Mishra the informal title of “India’s new national crush.” This term, more fan admiration than official designation, identifies personalities whose photos, performances, or public appearances resonate strongly. Mishra joins actresses like Rashmika Mandanna and Triptii Dimri; they all once held this popular tag.

About Her Professional Work

Mishra’s professional work spans modeling, films, web series, and music videos. She graced the pages of Femina, Filmfare, and Grazia, even appearing on a Femina cover in April-May 2024. On screen, she starred in films like “Ghaznavi” and “Chase,” reportedly playing a CBI inspector in the latter.

She also features in the web series Chidiya Udd alongside Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, and Bhumiika Chawla. Seven music videos showcase her as a lead actress — Nakhro and Tu Mera Ho Jaeyga are popular examples. Shahid Mallya’s song Zindagi recently saw her performance grab internet attention. For her industry contributions, she won the Femina Achievers Award 2024 and the Lokmat Award 2023.

Tanya Mishra is here to stay. Her blend of glamour and grit continues to win hearts daily.