Deepika Padukone’s 5 Biggest Blockbusters: See Which One Earned the Most
Deepika Padukone’s top 5 highest-grossing films have set the box office on fire! From Pathaan to Chennai Express, here’s a look at the blockbusters that defined her superstar journey.
Over her 18-year career, Deepika Padukone has risen to become one of Bollywood’s top stars. Her five highest-grossing films have earned a combined total of around ₹3500 crore at the global box office.
Chennai Express - 'Chennai Express' earned ₹422 crore. Released in 2013 and directed by Rohit Shetty, Deepika starred opposite Shah Rukh Khan in this blockbuster hit.
Pathaan- Deepika Padukone's highest-grossing film is 'Pathaan.' Released in early 2023, this movie took the box office by storm, earning a massive ₹1055 crore worldwide.
Kalki- 'Kalki 2898 AD' is Deepika's second most successful film. Released in 2024, it starred Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan, grossing ₹1050 crore worldwide.
Padmaavat- 'Padmaavat' is one of the best films of Deepika's career. In this blockbuster, she worked with Ranveer Singh. The film earned ₹585 crore.
Fighter- Deepika shared the screen with Hrithik Roshan in 'Fighter.' Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film was released in January 2024, earning ₹358 crore worldwide.