Kannada filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar says ‘America America 2’ is a woman-centric film exploring the emotional journey of a working woman who moves abroad. Based on Sahana Vijayakumar's novel ‘Kshame’, the film releases on September 11.

Senior Kannada filmmaker Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar has opened up about his upcoming film ‘America America 2’, describing it as an emotional, woman-centric story that explores the journey of a working woman who moves abroad. The director said the film addresses a serious and sensitive issue and admitted that he is slightly anxious about how audiences and society will respond to its subject. Based on Sahana Vijayakumar's novel ‘Kshame’, the film is set to hit theatres on September 11. At the launch event of the film's ‘Run Run’ song, Chandrashekhar spoke about the story, its central character and the challenges of presenting a sensitive subject on screen.

The ‘Run Run’ song was recently launched by Jogi, editor of Kannadaprabha. The film is scheduled for release on September 11 and will also be released in the US, Canada, Europe and Australia.

Chandrashekhar said, “My film 'America America 2' shows the emotional journey of a working woman who moves abroad. The whole story is woman-centric. It also deals with a very serious issue, and honestly, I'm a bit anxious about how our society will react to it.”

He added, “Our Kannada film will also be released in America, Canada, Europe and Australia. It's hitting the screens right after a 'toxic release' that was like a hurricane at the box office.”

A Song That Connects With Gen Z

Speaking at the event, Kannadaprabha editor Jogi said the ‘Run Run’ song has been created with Gen Z audiences in mind.

“The 'Run Run' song from America America 2 is like an anthem for Gen Z. It's made exactly to their taste,” he said.

He added, “There's this idea that America is a land of freedom. The film sensitively shows what struggles the heroine faces because of that very freedom. Nagathihalli sir is like a teacher to our film industry. At a time when the industry is facing difficulties, we need people like him more than ever.”

Saanvi Srivastava Excited About Her Comeback

The film's lead actress, Saanvi Srivastava, also expressed her excitement about the upcoming release.

She said, “I'm just so happy that a film of mine is releasing after three long years.”

Lead actor Prithvi Ambar, music director Manomurthy and other members of the film's crew were also present at the event.

Revisiting The Musical Journey

During the event, music director Manomurthy and Nagathihalli Chandrashekhar also looked back on their musical journey, recalling their association with the original ‘America America’ and discussing how that journey has continued with ‘America America 2’.

With its woman-centric narrative, international setting and sensitive subject, ‘America America 2’ is expected to explore a different side of the experiences associated with moving abroad. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on September 11.