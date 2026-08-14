Padma Bhushan recipient and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty revealed he was not invited to the Kolkata film festival. He contrasted the snub with an upcoming visit to Moscow, suggesting he might have been sidelined as a 'minor artist' in Bengal.

Mithun Chakraborty 'Not Invited' to Kolkata Film Festival

Padma Bhushan recipient and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty revealed that he was not invited to the film festival in Kolkata, despite attending a meeting on celebrations marking the birth centenary of Bengali cinema icon Uttam Kumar. "I wasn't invited to the Film Festival," Chakraborty said while speaking to the media.

He contrasted the reported snub with an upcoming visit to Moscow, saying, "I am going to Moscow now; perhaps they will invite me. They are inviting me to the Moscow Film Festival... Yet, here in Bengal, I wasn't invited."

The 'Disco Dancer' actor also suggested that he may have been sidelined as a "minor artist" as he has done a few roles in Bengali cinema, while pointing to the frequent invitations extended to figures who do not have a direct connection with Bengal. The remarks came against the backdrop of preparations for a year-long programme to mark the centenary of Uttam Kumar, widely revered as the "Mahanayak" of Bengali cinema.

Year-Long Uttam Kumar Centenary Celebration Planned

Director and actor Goutam Ghose said the meeting with Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari was significant, adding, "It was a very memorable evening. The CM of West Bengal organised a meeting with the film fraternity about the birth centenary of Uttam Kumar... He announced the date of our next film festival from 16th December this year."

Actor Jisshu Sengupta said the participants had been asked to offer suggestions for the celebrations. "He asked us about it today, so we'll need some time to think it over. Once things are settled, we can email them if we have any suggestions. I think the Film Festival is scheduled for December of this year," he said.

Abir Chatterjee thanked the Chief Minister for planning a year-long celebration. "I must thank our Chief Minister... They have planned a year-long celebration for Mahanayak's birth centenary. They have also asked for suggestions from the eminent people in this industry... It should look like a festival." he said.

Mamata Shankar also welcomed the initiative, saying, "I am very happy with what our Chief Minister said. Despite all the differences that we have, we should think of the betterment of the film industry."

BJP leader Roopa Ganguly said the celebrations were being planned on a large scale and that members of the organising committee were collecting ideas from the film fraternity. "We are celebrating the centenary of the legendary actor Uttam Kumar. The event is being organised with great fanfare and meticulous planning. The government has prepared a presentation and is actively seeking suggestions from everyone. As members of the organising committee, we are gathering everyone's ideas on how to structure the year-long program. We aim to highlight Uttam Kumar's work ethic and his gradual, systematic rise to stardom," Ganguly said.

Ganguly also separately commented, "What happened in Delhi was highly manipulated and part of a massive, orchestrated campaign. Students should certainly protest if they wish to do so properly, but if there is a hidden agenda behind it, that agenda will never be in the country's best interest."

About 'Mahanayak' Uttam Kumar

Born Arun Kumar Chatterjee on September 3, 1926, Uttam Kumar was an actor, director and producer who became one of the most influential figures in Bengali cinema. He died on July 24, 1980, aged 53.

His early career included a run of box-office failures that earned him the nickname "Flop Master General". He broke the streak with Basu Paribar in 1952, before Sharey Chuattor (1953) established him as a major star and began his celebrated screen partnership with Suchitra Sen.

The Uttam Kumar-Suchitra Sen pairing became one of Bengali cinema's most iconic romantic partnerships, with films including Agni Pariksha, Harano Sur and Saptapadi. Uttam Kumar also demonstrated his range beyond romantic roles, including in Satyajit Ray's Nayak (1966).

In 1967, he became the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performances in Anthony Firingee and Chiriyakhana. (ANI)