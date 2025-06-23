- Home
- Entertainment
- Mukesh Khanna Birthday Special: A look at the actor’s hit films and box office records
Mukesh Khanna Birthday Special: A look at the actor’s hit films and box office records
Mukesh Khanna Birthday: Learn about Mukesh Khanna, who is 67 years old. He was born in Mumbai and has worked in films and TV serials. On his birthday, we're telling you about his hit films and their box office collections.
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Mukesh Khanna acted in around 65 films in his career. However, most of his films flopped. Only 5 of his films were hits. Let's find out about Mukesh's hit films...
Mukesh Khanna's first hit film is Saudagar. Released in 1991, this film starred Dilip Kumar and Raaj Kumar in the lead roles. Besides them, Vivek Mushran, Manisha Koirala, Amrish Puri, Anupam Kher, Dalip Tahil, and Gulshan Grover were also present. Director Subhash Ghai made the film on a budget of 2.5 crores, and it collected 15.75 crores.
In the 1994 film Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Mukesh Khanna was also in a lead role alongside Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, and Saif Ali Khan. The film's director was Sameer Malkan. Made on a budget of 3.25 crores, this film collected 13.84 crores at the box office.
In the 1995 film Raja, Mukesh Khanna starred alongside Sanjay Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Paresh Rawal, and Dalip Tahil. This film, directed by Inder Kumar, was a superhit at the box office. Made on a budget of 4.25 crores, this movie did a business of 34.68 crores.
Mukesh Khanna also played a role in the 1995 film Barsaat. The film also featured Bobby Deol, Twinkle Khanna, Raj Babbar, and Danny. Director Rajkumar Santoshi made the film on a budget of 8.5 crores. The film collected 34 crores.
Mukesh Khanna was also seen in the 2000 film Hera Pheri. He played a special character in the film. The film, which also starred Akshay Kumar, Sunil Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, was made by director Priyadarshan on a budget of 7.5 crores and did a business of 21.4 crores.