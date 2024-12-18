Mukesh Khanna responds to Sonakshi Sinha’s defense, clarifies intentions behind KBC remarks

Mukesh Khanna and Sonakshi Sinha have recently been at the center of a heated controversy that has grabbed a lot of public attention. The disagreement began after Mukesh criticized Sonakshi for failing to answer a question correctly about the epic Ramayan on the popular television show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The question revolved around which character Lord Hanuman brought the healing herb 'sanjeevani booti' for, and Sonakshi struggled to recall the answer. Mukesh took issue with her response, stating that it was indicative of a larger issue with today's younger generation.

Sonakshi, however, quickly took to Instagram to defend herself, explaining that it was a momentary lapse and that she was not averse to learning about her cultural heritage. Despite this, Mukesh Khanna persisted in his criticisms, addressing the issue again in his Instagram stories last night. He clarified that his comments were never meant to malign Sonakshi or her family, especially her father, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, with whom Mukesh shares a cordial relationship. Instead, Mukesh expressed that his goal was to highlight the importance of understanding and preserving India's rich cultural heritage.

Mukesh emphasized that he used Sonakshi’s mistake as an example to remind today’s youth, often referred to as “Gen Z,” about the value of their traditional knowledge. He lamented how many young people now rely on Google and Wikipedia rather than immersing themselves in the deeper wisdom that is ingrained in India’s culture, Sanskriti, and history. His comments reflected a desire to see more pride in cultural knowledge among young people, encouraging them to learn about their roots.

Despite Mukesh’s explanation, Sonakshi’s defenders argue that his repeated focus on her mistake has been unfair and unnecessary. In 2020, her father, Shatrughan Sinha, had voiced his frustration over Mukesh Khanna’s persistent criticism. He expressed that the repeated remarks were a personal attack on his daughter, which added fuel to the fire of the ongoing debate.

In his latest Instagram post, Mukesh seemed to have softened his tone, acknowledging that his comments might have been too frequent and that he regretted bringing up the matter in multiple interviews. He assured Sonakshi that he would not repeat his criticisms in the future and concluded his message with well-wishes. The controversy, however, continues to spark mixed reactions from fans and critics alike, as both sides stand firm in their views.

