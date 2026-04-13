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Mukesh Ambani Chef Salary Revealed: Make 4,000 Rotis Daily at Ambani's House, Earn Rs 24 Lakh Yearly!
Believe it or not, the chef who makes rotis at Mukesh Ambani's house earns a cool Rs 2 lakh per month! The massive salary is because they have to make around 4,000 rotis every single day for over 600 staff members and guests.
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Image Credit : google
A strict, home-cooked diet
Mukesh and Nita Ambani are known for their luxurious lifestyle but are strict vegetarians who prefer home-cooked food. Mukesh once said he loves simple dal, roti, and rice, but also enjoys Thai food. And get this, every Sunday is reserved for idli-sambar!
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Image Credit : ANI
It's all about the rotis!
Now, let's get to the interesting part—the story of the Ambani's roti maker. You might think a Rs 2 lakh salary sounds like a 'WhatsApp University' forward, but it's true! This was the salary last year, so it might have even increased by now. So, why the huge paycheck?
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
Hotel Management degree is a must
To work here, you need a Hotel Management degree. Media reports confirm the roti maker earns Rs 2 lakh a month, which is Rs 24 lakh a year. Antilia has over 600 employees, so the kitchen team has to cook for a huge number of people daily—it's like catering for a big function every single day!
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Image Credit : stockPhoto
A whopping 4,000 rotis daily!
The kitchen staff makes around 4,000 rotis every day for all the employees and guests. The Ambanis have dedicated an entire floor of their 27-storey, Rs 15,000 crore home just for their staff. That's why the roti maker's job comes with such a hefty salary!
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Image Credit : Getty
The head chef earns Rs 2 lakh
To be clear, the Rs 2 lakh salary is for the head chef of the roti-making department. Other staff members work under this chef, and their salaries depend on their experience and responsibilities. These rotis are mainly for the breakfast of the 600-strong staff and any guests present.
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Image Credit : X/@RIL_Updates
It's all done by machine!
Don't imagine them rolling rotis by hand! Antilia is equipped with state-of-the-art roti-making machines. They use several machines to churn out thousands of rotis. Of course, this might make you think, 'Hey, if there's a machine, even I can do it!'
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