Jack Osbourne has hit back at body shamers and reports claiming he is 'grossly underweight.' In a video, he clarified his weight loss has been a gradual, intentional process over 3.5 years and expressed frustration with the constant scrutiny.

Jack Osbourne has strongly reacted to online criticism surrounding his weight loss, calling out body shamers in an impassioned social media video, according to E! News.

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The son of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne addressed speculation about his health after several social media users and reports claimed he appeared "grossly underweight." "I cannot believe I'm having to actually make this.. video," Jack said in an Instagram video. "If I see one more article written about me saying how I'm 'sick,' I'm 'grossly underweight.' 'What's going on? Health crisis Jack.' It's.. insane."

The former The Osbournes star clarified that his appearance had not changed drastically since filming I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! six months ago. "I have lost no weight since I got out of the jungle doing 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!' six months ago," he said. "I've been the same.. weight. The only difference is I shaved my beard and opted for a creepy mustache. That's the only... difference," according to E! News.

Jack, who shares daughters Pearl, Andy and Minnie with ex-wife Lisa Stelly and children Maple and Ozzy with wife Aree Gearhart, said his fitness transformation has been gradual and intentional.

Intentional Fitness Transformation

"I've been slowly but consistently losing weight for the last three and a half years," he shared. "I shot up to about 220 pounds about three and a half years ago and decided that I wanted to make some changes, so I did."

"What's the big...deal?" Jack added. "I'm five foot eight and a half and 155 pounds. It is perfectly healthy," according to E! News.

The 40-year-old also challenged one critic to visit his jiu-jitsu gym and witness his training routine firsthand.

'Brutalized by the press'

Reflecting on years of scrutiny over his body image, Jack said the criticism was frustrating and contradictory. "My entire life I was just brutalized by the press about being overweight, and the fact that I get down to a healthy weight, now I'm criticized even more? Get....," he said, according to E! News. (ANI)