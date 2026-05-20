Jenna Ortega will headline acclaimed French director Leos Carax's upcoming feature, 'Lily May B.' The dystopian road movie, Carax's first film since the award-winning 'Annette,' was unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival.

Jenna Ortega is set to headline acclaimed French filmmaker Leos Carax's next feature film 'Lily May B,' one of the most talked-about projects unveiled at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, according to Variety.

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Slated to go on floors in Spring 2027, 'Lily May B' marks Carax's follow-up to his 2021 musical romance Annette, starring Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, which opened Cannes and earned Carax the Best Director award.

The project will mark the first collaboration between Carax and Ortega, who rose to global fame with Netflix's Wednesday and recently starred in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice directed by Tim Burton.

A Dystopian Road Movie

Produced by French producer Hugo Selignac under Chi-Fou-Mi Productions, a Mediawan banner, the film is described through a cryptic synopsis as a dystopian and surreal road movie. "Once upon a time, there was a little girl, a young woman and a young boy. They each held a secret too heavy to bear. They met in an end-of-the-world world, and together rode a big motorcycle through empty cities, deserted freeways, immemorial forests. On their journey, they encountered many dangers, but kept going. In search of who they were; in search of a place to B, maybe?" the synopsis read, according to Variety.

Teasing the enigmatic film, Carax said, "Once upon a time, this is what destroyed us, and this is what kept us alive."

Known for cult classics such as Holy Motors and Les Amants du Pont-Neuf, Carax is expected to bring his signature dreamlike visual style to the project.

Producer on Carax-Ortega Collaboration

Speaking about the collaboration, Selignac said, "To me, Leos Carax is one of the reasons I fell in love with Cinema. Having the chance to embark on this first journey alongside him means a great deal to me."

"'Lily May B' carries forward his singular vision with the freedom, raw emotion, and visual power that are uniquely his. Seeing this universe meet Jenna Ortega's immense talent today feels simply natural," he added, according to Variety.

The remaining cast members for the film are expected to be announced in September. (ANI)