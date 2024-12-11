Mughal-e-Azam to Ganga Jamuna: 5 Must-Watch films of Bollywood legend Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar, known for his legendary performances, has starred in numerous iconic films. Here are five must-watch movies that showcase his unmatched acting brilliance.



Dilip Kumar, often referred to as the "Tragedy King" of Bollywood, has delivered some of the most iconic performances in Indian cinema. Here are five must-watch films of Dilip Kumar that showcase his immense talent:

Ganga Jamuna (1961)

In this film, Dilip Kumar plays the role of Ganga, a man torn between loyalty to his brother and the law, set against the backdrop of rural India. His portrayal of two contrasting roles within the same film is a masterclass in acting.



Karma (1986)

In this action-packed drama, Dilip Kumar plays a doctor who leads a group of misfits on a mission to defeat a dangerous criminal. It marked a significant comeback for the actor in the 1980s and showcased his versatility.

Naya Daur (1957)

In this social drama, Dilip Kumar portrays a man who challenges the rise of mechanization and the displacement of traditional work methods in rural India. His performance is both dynamic and heart-wrenching.



Devdas (1955)

Based on the novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay, Dilip Kumar played the tragic hero Devdas, whose love for Paro (Suchitra Sen) is thwarted by social norms, leading him down a path of self-destruction. His emotional depth in the role is unmatched.



Mughal-e-Azam (1960)

A timeless classic, this epic historical drama features Dilip Kumar as Prince Salim, whose love for Anarkali (Madhubala) leads to a tragic confrontation with his father, Emperor Akbar. His portrayal of Salim is one of his most memorable performances.

Latest Videos