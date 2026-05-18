MS Dhoni missed the CSK vs SRH match in IPL 2026 due to a prolonged calf injury, marking his 13th consecutive absence. Despite being unfit, as confirmed by captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni travelled with the squad to Chepauk for the team's traditional post-match lap of honour to thank the fans after their final home game of the season.

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) stalwart MS Dhoni’s absence from the IPL 2026 has been extended as he has missed a crucial clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Monday, May 18.

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MS Dhoni has been on the sidelines for nearly a month due to a calf injury sustained ahead of the CSK’s opening match against the Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. Despite a two-week rehabilitation and recovery period, as earlier announced by the franchise, the five-time IPL-winning captain was ruled out for subsequent games as well, making this the 13th match in a row that he has had to sit out of the playing XI.

It was speculated that Dhoni would return to CSK’s final home match of the season, but his name was nowhere to be found on the official team sheet for a crucial clash against the SRH at Chepauk.

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Ruturaj Gaikwad Gives Update on MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni’s prolonged absence from the ongoing IPL season has been the biggest talking point of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper, Ruturaj Gaikwad, provided an update on the legendary wicketkeeper-batter’s fitness ahead of the IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Speaking after winning the toss, Ruturaj revealed that Dhoni was with the squad, but remained unavailable for selection as he is unfit to take the field.

“MS is still here, but he is not fit enough to play this game," Gaikwad told Ravi Shastri at the toss in front of a Sea of Yellow at Chepauk.

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MS Dhoni had earlier avoided travelling with the CSK squad to the match venue as he wanted to avoid becoming a distraction and give Ruturaj Gaikwad the independence to captain the side without his constant presence in the dugout.

However, the legendary wicketkeeper-batter travelled with the CSK squad to the Chepauk Stadium on Monday, sparking excitement among fans, who were long-awaited to witness ‘Thala’ step out onto the hallowed turf of Chepauk one more time.

Why Dhoni Travelled to Chepauk Despite Being Unfit?

It was reported that MS Dhoni hurt his thumb during the practice session, which seemingly delayed his return to action. As the veteran was recovering from the calf injury that had sidelined him since the start of the tournament, this fresh injury setback completely reset his rehabilitation timeline.

Despite being unfit, as said by Ruturaj Gaikwad at the toss, Dhoni still boarded the bus with the squad to the Chepauk Stadium. The Chennai Super Kings’ clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad is their final home game of the season, as the five-time IPL champions’ final league match will be played in Ahmedabad.

Since CSK will conclude their home game cycle on Monday night, it is a long-standing tradition for the franchise to perform a post-match lap of honour at the Chepauk Stadium. Dhoni, who shares an unparalleled emotional bond with the Chennai faithful, simply didn’t want to miss the opportunity to personally express his gratitude to the "Yellow Army" for their unconditional support throughout a difficult, injury-interrupted season.

Even the franchise requested the fans to stay after the conclusion of the match against the SRH, as they had planned a special acknowledgment ceremony and a lap of honor featuring the entire squad.

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Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting in the fifth spot with six wins in 12 matches, earning 12 points and having a net run rate (NRR) of +0.027.

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