In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur shared how working with Ranveer Singh early in her career became a defining moment.

She revealed that a hair brand commercial featuring the two brought her into the spotlight. According to Mrunal, the visibility from that project helped her get noticed by filmmakers, eventually opening doors in the Hindi film industry.

Calling him her “lucky charm,” she acknowledged his indirect yet significant role in shaping her journey.