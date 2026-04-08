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Mrunal Thakur Calls Ranveer Singh Her 'Lucky Charm,' Credits Him For Bollywood Break
Mrunal Thakur has opened up about an unexpected turning point in her career, crediting Ranveer Singh as her ‘lucky charm’ and revealing how a simple ad shoot changed her journey in Bollywood
Mrunal Thakur Credits Ranveer Singh For Her Breakthrough
In a candid conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Mrunal Thakur shared how working with Ranveer Singh early in her career became a defining moment.
She revealed that a hair brand commercial featuring the two brought her into the spotlight. According to Mrunal, the visibility from that project helped her get noticed by filmmakers, eventually opening doors in the Hindi film industry.
Calling him her “lucky charm,” she acknowledged his indirect yet significant role in shaping her journey.
Praises Ranveer’s Performance in Dhurandhar 2
Mrunal didn’t hold back while praising Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar 2. She highlighted the depth in his portrayal, stating that she didn’t see the star but only the character “Hamza” on screen.
She admired his dedication and versatility, adding that his craft goes beyond surface-level acting. Her admiration reflects the industry-wide appreciation for Ranveer’s commitment to roles and his ability to transform completely for a character.
From Television To Pan-India Recognition
Mrunal Thakur first gained popularity with the TV show Kumkum Bhagya before transitioning to films. She made her Bollywood debut with Love Sonia and steadily built a diverse filmography.
Her notable projects include Super 30, Batla House, Toofaan, Sita Ramam, and Lust Stories 2.
With consistent performances across languages, she has evolved into one of the most versatile actors of her generation.
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