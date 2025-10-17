- Home
- Entertainment
- MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans: YouTube sensation at Riyadh with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan
MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans: YouTube sensation at Riyadh with Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir Khan
Indian fans were thrilled when MrBeast posted a selfie with Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir Khan. Social media is buzzing about his caption implying a collaboration.
MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans
MrBeast (Jimmy Donaldson), a YouTube celebrity, recently shared a photo that has Bollywood lovers in a frenzy. The American content producer posed with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan at a star-studded event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, marking a rare appearance by all three Khans together.
MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans
His Instagram caption, “Hey India, should we all do something together?”, has sparked wild speculation about a possible partnership between the internet sensation and Bollywood's most iconic figures. In the popular photo, Shah Rukh and Salman look suave in formal suits, while Aamir wears a black kurta with white pants. MrBeast stands out among Bollywood nobility by dressing casually in all black.
Fans across India instantly took to social media, sharing responses like, “After Ambani, only MrBeast has brought all three Khans together in one frame,” and “Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan with MrBeast. MrBeast next collab or what??”
MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans
Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir have dominated Hindi films for more than three decades. The trio, formerly known for their professional rivalry, are now said to have a friendly relationship and routinely support each other's efforts.
MrBeast Meets Bollywood Khans
The three were last seen together in public during the screening of Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par' in Mumbai. They also appeared in Aryan Khan's directorial debut web series, 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', but not in the same sequences.
MrBeast's article comes at a time when internet producers and movie stars are increasingly collaborating. While neither he nor the Khans has confirmed any projects, fans are already buzzing with anticipation, speculating on what a collaborative effort would look like.