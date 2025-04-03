user
user icon

Mouni Roy to Ayesha Takia: 7 Actresses whose plastic surgery went wrong –See full list

From Ayesha Takia to Vaani Kapoor, many actresses have been trolled after surgery. Find out what changes came to whose face and why people are making fun of them.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Apr 3, 2025, 9:37 AM IST

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's face has improved a lot from when she joined the industry. Because of this, she had to face trolling.

article_image2

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has enhanced her features by undergoing surgery. However, after this, people trolled her a lot.


article_image3

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor has undergone lip surgery. Her lips were quite thick. However, it got better after some time.

article_image4

Ayesha Takia

Ever since Ayesha Takia got surgery, it has become a big problem for her. Her face has become quite bad. Because of this, people make fun of her.

article_image5

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor had surgery, because of which her nose has become thin and a joint is also visible on her face.

article_image6

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor openly admitted to undergoing facial surgery, sharing the news herself. She discussed her decision and the changes she experienced after the procedure.Khushi Kapoor herself revealed that she had undergone face surgery.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid L2: Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram anr

Kerala: 'The Sabarmati Report' to be re-released amid Empuraan controversy, first show in Thiruvananthapuram

'Kantara Chapter 1' Release Date OUT: Makers shut down delay rumours, film set to release on THIS date NTI

'Kantara Chapter 1' Release Date OUT: Makers shut down delay rumours, film set to release on THIS date

'Karate Kid: Legends' Trailer OUT: Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan make triumphant return in new adventure [WATCH]

'Karate Kid: Legends' Trailer OUT: Ralph Macchio, Jackie Chan make triumphant return in new adventure [WATCH]

WWE: 5 Rivalries Jey Uso Should Have Had Instead of Facing Gunther

WWE: 5 Rivalries Jey Uso Should Have Had Instead of Facing Gunther

Akash Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offers prayers in sacred shrine NTI

Akash Ambani visits Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala, offers prayers in sacred shrine

Recent Stories

Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more AJR

Invest in THESE 5 defence stocks for maximum gains: HAL, BEL, Mazagon Dock and more

BlackBerry Stock Settles At 4-Month Low As Outlook Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat, But Retail Optimism Grows

BlackBerry Stock Settles At 4-Month Low As Outlook Takes Sheen Off Q4 Beat, But Retail Optimism Grows

Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce NTI

Salim Khan to Dharmendra: 7 Stars who remarried without divorce

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill anr

Kerala: 'Relief to people of Munambam...' Syro Malabar Church welcomes Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in shk

Indian exporters will face relatively fewer troubles, say economists, as US tariffs kick in

Recent Videos

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Amit Shah Defends Collector's Role in Waqf Land Verification

Video Icon
Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Amit Shah Assures Muslims, Slams Opposition Over Waqf Bill

Video Icon
Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Anurag Thakur Calls Waqf Bill 'UMEED', Highlights Support from Religious Bodies

Video Icon
Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Devendra Fadnavis SUPPORTS Marathi Promotion, Warns Against Unlawful Agitation!

Video Icon
Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Infographic Hub | Myanmar Earthquake: Magnitude vs Seismic Intensity – What’s the Difference?

Video Icon