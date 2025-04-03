Mouni Roy to Ayesha Takia: 7 Actresses whose plastic surgery went wrong –See full list

Read Full Gallery

From Ayesha Takia to Vaani Kapoor, many actresses have been trolled after surgery. Find out what changes came to whose face and why people are making fun of them.

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy's face has improved a lot from when she joined the industry. Because of this, she had to face trolling.

Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan has enhanced her features by undergoing surgery. However, after this, people trolled her a lot.

Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor has undergone lip surgery. Her lips were quite thick. However, it got better after some time.

Ayesha Takia

Ever since Ayesha Takia got surgery, it has become a big problem for her. Her face has become quite bad. Because of this, people make fun of her.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor had surgery, because of which her nose has become thin and a joint is also visible on her face.

Khushi Kapoor

Khushi Kapoor openly admitted to undergoing facial surgery, sharing the news herself. She discussed her decision and the changes she experienced after the procedure.Khushi Kapoor herself revealed that she had undergone face surgery.

