Adah Sharma Net Worth: Check out lifestyle, career of actor

Adah Sharma made her debut with the 2008 horror film 1920, she later appeared in hits like 'The Kerala Story'. Check out her net worth here
Adah Sharma entered Bollywood in 2008 with the horror film 1920, which marked the beginning of her journey in the Indian film industry
She gained fame with roles in films like Hasee Toh Phasee, Kshanam, and Commando 3, spanning various languages and genres. She got notable recognition after 'The Kerala Story'
Adah chose to leave formal education after school, focusing instead on pursuing a career in acting and professional dance training
She completed her Kathak graduation and trained in other forms such as salsa, jazz, and ballet, showcasing her love for diverse dance styles
Though born in Mumbai, Adah comes from a multicultural background, with roots in both Tamil Nadu and Kerala through her parents
Her father, SL Sharma, originally from Tamil Nadu, served as captain in the Indian Merchant Navy, contributing to a disciplined upbringing. Her net worth is approximately 10 crore
Adah’s mother, Sheila Sharma, is a classical dancer from Kerala, and her artistic influence played a key role in shaping Adah’s creative side
