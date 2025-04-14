How to make puffy, crispy pooris at home just like in hotels?

Lifestyle
Every poori puffs up perfectly in a hotel. Let's see what to do to make the poori made at home also puff up well.
Wheat flour - 500 grams, Maida - 100 grams, Rava - 50 grams, Oil - 50 ml, Oil - 1 liter, Water - 100 to 150 ml, Salt - as required
Mix 500 grams of wheat flour, 50 grams of rava, and 100 grams of maida. Add salt and 50 grams of oil. By adding oil to the flour, you won't need more oil when frying the pooris.
Now add enough water to the poori dough and knead well. If you leave the poori dough aside for 10 minutes, it will soak well.
After ten minutes, press the dough again with your palms. Make small balls of poori dough, and use wheat flour while rolling the dough to make poori.
Now heat oil in a pan and fry the pooris. After one side is cooked, turn it over to the other side, and the poori will turn red and swell up like a balloon.
