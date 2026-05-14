Mouni Roy Announces Split With Suraj Nambiar After 4 Years of Marriage
After weeks of speculation, Mouni Roy has officially confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar. The couple shared a joint statement requesting privacy and urged people not to spread false narratives during this difficult time.
Mouni Confirms Separation
Mouni Roy on Thursday officially confirmed her separation from husband Suraj Nambiar after days of intense speculation online. In a joint statement, the actor expressed disappointment over the growing public attention surrounding their personal lives and requested privacy during this emotionally difficult phase for both families.
Joint Statement Released
The couple stated they had mutually decided to part ways and would handle all matters privately and amicably. Mouni also urged media outlets and fans to avoid spreading false narratives or engaging in unnecessary discussions that could create further misunderstandings during this sensitive period of transition.
Rumours Grew Online
Speculation about their marriage intensified after social media users claimed the couple had unfollowed each other on Instagram. Discussions gained momentum when Suraj’s Instagram account allegedly became unavailable later that day, prompting widespread rumours about trouble in their relationship and possible separation among online communities.
Their Wedding Journey
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar married in Goa on January 27, 2022, in the presence of close friends and family. Their celebrations included haldi, sangeet, Malayali and Bengali wedding ceremonies, followed by a pool party. Suraj previously worked as a Bengaluru-based businessman and investment banker in Dubai.
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