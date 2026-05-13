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SHOCKING: Did Suraj Nambiar Cheat Mouni Roy? Claims of Financial Dispute With Actress Surface
Rumours about Mouni Roy and husband Suraj Nambiar have sparked buzz online after claims of separation and social media changes. However, there is no official confirmation yet, and the couple has not addressed the ongoing speculation.
Divorce Rumours Surround Mouni Roy
Fresh rumours about Mouni Roy and her husband Suraj Nambiar have taken over social media after reports claimed the couple may be facing trouble in their marriage. Speculation intensified after fans noticed that both allegedly unfollowed each other on Instagram. Reports also suggested that some wedding pictures were either removed or archived from Suraj’s social media account recently.
Reports Claim Couple Living Separately
Several media reports have now claimed that Mouni and Suraj are no longer living together. Some unverified reports even alleged that differences between the two had been growing for some time. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding these claims. Neither Mouni nor Suraj has publicly addressed the rumours or reacted to the growing speculation surrounding their relationship.
Mouni And Suraj’s Love Story
Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot in Goa in January 2022 in the presence of close friends and family members. Their wedding included both Bengali and Malayali traditions and became widely popular online. Over the years, the couple frequently shared vacation pictures and appeared together at public events, making the recent rumours even more surprising for fans.
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