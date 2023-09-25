Monalisa BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' honeymoon song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' remix will blow your mind

Bhojpuri Dance Video: Actress Monalisa’s bold moves in the song Kaate Nahin Kat te Din Ye Raat remix from a Bhojpuri movie has gone viral on YouTube with 739,586 views and counting.



Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's bold images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)



The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.

On YouTube, the song has garnered more than 739,586 views and 2.8k likes. Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song.

Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. He hasn't disclosed any new projects yet.

For those unaware, it is reported that Monalisa is one of the most expensive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry.