    Monalisa BOLD, SEXY video: Bhojpuri actress' honeymoon song 'Kaate Nahin Kat Te' remix will blow your mind

    First Published Sep 25, 2023, 3:27 PM IST

    Bhojpuri Dance Video: Actress Monalisa’s bold moves in the song  Kaate Nahin Kat te Din Ye Raat remix from a Bhojpuri movie has gone viral on YouTube with 739,586 views and counting.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa is one of Bhojpuri cinema's most daring and gorgeous actresses. Monalisa's bold images and dancing videos are always popular on social media.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has almost 5.4 million followers on Instagram. In addition to Bhojpuri, Monalisa has worked in Hindi, Bengali, Odia, Tamil, Kannada, and Telugu films. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    The actress has also starred in the renowned reality show "Bigg Boss." Monalisa gained a lot of support from the "Bigg Boss" viewers. The crowd appreciated his adventurous manner.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, the song has garnered more than 739,586 views and 2.8k likes. Monalisa's sensual dancing is included in the song. 

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Monalisa has appeared in several television programmes over her professional career. He hasn't disclosed any new projects yet.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    For those unaware, it is reported that Monalisa is one of the most expensive actresses in the Bhojpuri film industry. 

