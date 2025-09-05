- Home
BJP's Mithun Chakraborty and TMC's Kunal Ghosh are facing off. Mithun has filed a defamation suit against Kunal for a whopping ₹100 crore. Kunal seems unfazed
16
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Mithun vs. Kunal
BJP's Mithun Chakraborty and TMC's Kunal Ghosh are now in a direct confrontation. Mithun has filed a defamation suit against Kunal for a staggering ₹100 crore. Kunal responded, saying, 'See you in court.'
26
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Reason for the lawsuit
Mithun filed the case over Kunal's comments in the media. He sent a legal notice, which Kunal responded to. However, Mithun wasn't satisfied with Kunal's reply, leading to the defamation suit. Kunal appears unfazed by the ₹100 crore lawsuit.
36
Image Credit : social medial
Mithun's Allegations
Mithun alleges Kunal made false and derogatory remarks against him and his family due to political vendetta, linking him to chit fund scams, accusing his son of rape, and his wife of illegal financial transactions, all of which Mithun denies.
46
Image Credit : SOCIAL MEDIA
Mithun's Statement
Mithun claims Kunal's comments are baseless, false, and malicious, damaging his reputation and social standing. As a former Rajya Sabha MP and Padma Bhushan awardee, he says these allegations have caused him distress and hampered his film and endorsement work.
56
Image Credit : ANI
Kunal's Counter
Kunal questions Mithun's integrity for switching parties and says they'll meet in court. He plans to expose Mithun's alleged connections to chit funds and seek a CBI investigation.
66
Image Credit : Asianet News
₹50,000 Court Fee
According to Calcutta High Court sources, Mithun paid a court fee of ₹50,000 for the case, which is typically the maximum amount.
