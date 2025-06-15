5 8

Mithun Chakraborty cited health issues as the reason for his departure from politics. In reality, when the Saradha chit fund scam came to light and the actor's involvement was revealed, he became disillusioned with politics. He returned approximately ₹1.25 crore, stating that he did not want to be involved in any fraudulent activities. Speculation about Mithun's retirement from politics began after this incident. Eventually, he resigned from his parliamentary seat long before his term ended.