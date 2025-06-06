- Home
'Metro In Dino': Check educational background of star cast from Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur and others
Discover some unknown facts about the educational backgrounds of your favorite Bollywood stars. Where did they go to school, and where did they graduate from?
Published : Jun 06 2025, 11:28 AM
1 Min read
18
Image Credit : Social Media
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and graduated from Columbia University in New York.
28
Image Credit : Social Media
Aditya Roy Kapur
Aditya Roy Kapur completed his schooling at G.D. Somani Memorial School in Cuffe Parade, Mumbai, and graduated from St. Xavier's College.
38
Image Credit : Social Media
Konkona Sen Sharma
Konkona Sen Sharma studied at Modern High School for Girls and Calcutta International School in Kolkata, then graduated from St. Stephen's College, Delhi.
48
Image Credit : Social Media
Pankaj Tripathi
Pankaj Tripathi completed his schooling in Gopalganj, Bihar, studied in Patna, and graduated from the National School of Drama (NSD) in 2004.
58
Image Credit : Social Media
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh studied until 12th grade. She enrolled in Mithibai College, Mumbai, but later dropped out.
68
Image Credit : Social Media
Ali Fazal
Ali Fazal completed his early education in Dehradun and graduated from St. Xavier's College, Mumbai.
78
Image Credit : Social Media
Neena Gupta
Neena Gupta graduated from Janaki Devi Memorial College, University of Delhi.
88
Image Credit : Social Media
Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher studied at D.A.V. School in Shimla and later at Government College, Himachal Pradesh University, but dropped out to pursue theatre.
