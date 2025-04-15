Image Credit : Instagram

The images offered stunning views of Interlaken, showcasing the breathtaking charm of the location that complemented Sara’s travel aesthetic. Fans were treated to a visual journey that not only highlighted Switzerland’s natural beauty but also showcased Sara's adventurous spirit and impeccable sense of style.

In terms of her film career, Sara was last seen in the movie Sky Force, and she is currently gearing up for the release of Metro… In Dino, a project helmed by Anurag Basu, scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025.