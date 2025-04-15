- Home
(PHOTOS) Sara Ali Khan shares pictures from her Switzerland vacay with Ibrahim Ali Khan, Amrita Singh
Sara Ali Khan recently escaped to Swiss Alps with her mom Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim, sharing dreamy glimpses of their vacation. From snowy adventures to cozy family moments, her scenic getaway is pure travel goals for her fans and followers
Sara Ali Khan, known for her love of travel, recently embarked on a scenic vacation to Switzerland with her mother, Amrita Singh, and brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan.
Whenever she's not busy with her film commitments, Sara takes time to explore new destinations, and this Swiss getaway added another chapter to her travel diary.
The 29-year-old actress shared glimpses of her holiday on Instagram, offering fans a peek into the dreamy landscapes and cozy moments she experienced during the trip.
Sara posted a series of pictures from her vacation, captioning the post with a playful note about her "most green red flag" alongside a Swiss flag emoji, hinting at the beautiful scenery.
The first image in her photo series captured a warm moment between Sara and her mother, where the two posed against a picturesque, snow-covered mountain backdrop.
Her brother, Ibrahim Ali Khan, made a few appearances in the carousel of photos, including one where he was seen standing on a bridge and taking pictures of Sara, reflecting their close sibling bond.
Another picture showed her relaxing with a cup of coffee, donning a bright neon co-ord set with a matching cap, effortlessly blending fashion with comfort in the cold climate. A series of snapshots also revealed Sara soaking in a pool, basking in the sunlight, and capturing the serene beauty of the Swiss landscape through her lens.
Sara wore a shiny silver jacket, while Amrita Singh looked graceful in a layered look featuring a blue sweatshirt, beige half-puffer jacket, and a floral shawl.
Subsequent photos showed Sara paragliding across the snowy skies, dressed in a stylish black puffer jacket with a vibrant floral design, exuding joy and adventure.
The images offered stunning views of Interlaken, showcasing the breathtaking charm of the location that complemented Sara’s travel aesthetic. Fans were treated to a visual journey that not only highlighted Switzerland’s natural beauty but also showcased Sara's adventurous spirit and impeccable sense of style.
In terms of her film career, Sara was last seen in the movie Sky Force, and she is currently gearing up for the release of Metro… In Dino, a project helmed by Anurag Basu, scheduled to hit theaters in July 2025.