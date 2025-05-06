- Home
At Met Gala 2025, Rihanna reveals she’s expecting her third child with A$AP Rocky, debuting her baby bump in a stunning surprise.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are expanding their family! The couple announced they are expecting their third child during the Met Gala 2025 in New York on May 5. Rihanna, 37, revealed her baby bump proudly, drawing cheers and attention on fashion’s biggest night.
Before even hitting the red carpet, Rihanna made headlines with a stunning photo shared by photographer Miles Diggs. Captured standing in the rain with her bump clearly visible, the photo quickly went viral online, setting the tone for the couple’s memorable Met Gala moment.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are already proud parents to two boys—RZA Athelstan, who turns three this month, and Riot Rose, now 21 months. The singer has often expressed how much she admires Rocky as a father, once calling his patience and love a major turn-on.
This isn’t the first time Rihanna has shocked fans with a pregnancy reveal. She famously announced her second pregnancy during her 2023 Super Bowl halftime show. A$AP Rocky has also embraced fatherhood, joking in an interview that their children are their best collaboration yet.