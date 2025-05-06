Image Credit : Getty

The global music sensation turned heads in a regal custom outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. Channeling the aura of a modern-day Maharaja, Diljit wore a traditional Punjabi ensemble featuring a turban, kurta, and tehmat. Adding a royal touch, he carried a symbolic sword and wore a long black cape adorned with the Gurmukhi script — the letters of the Punjabi alphabet.

What made his appearance even more special was his jewellery, which, according to reports, was inspired by the legendary Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. The entire look celebrated Sikh identity and Punjabi culture on one of the most prestigious global platforms.