Diljit Dosanjh made a powerful Met Gala 2025 debut, showcasing Punjabi culture with a regal look, becoming the first turbaned singer-actor to attend the event.
Diljit Dosanjh made a historic debut at the Met Gala 2025, becoming the first turbaned singer-actor to walk the red carpet at fashion’s biggest night. Held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, the event saw stars from across the globe, but it was Diljit who stole the spotlight with his striking look rooted in Punjabi heritage.
The global music sensation turned heads in a regal custom outfit designed by Prabal Gurung. Channeling the aura of a modern-day Maharaja, Diljit wore a traditional Punjabi ensemble featuring a turban, kurta, and tehmat. Adding a royal touch, he carried a symbolic sword and wore a long black cape adorned with the Gurmukhi script — the letters of the Punjabi alphabet.
What made his appearance even more special was his jewellery, which, according to reports, was inspired by the legendary Cartier collection of Maharaja Bhupinder Singh of Patiala. The entire look celebrated Sikh identity and Punjabi culture on one of the most prestigious global platforms.
Fans across the world were thrilled to see Diljit represent his roots with such pride. Social media was flooded with love and admiration. Comments like "So proud" and "Goosebumps!" captured the emotions of his followers, many of whom were overwhelmed with joy.
A day before the event, Diljit shared his excitement on Instagram, posting pictures of goodies from the Met Gala team and a playful video with the caption: “MET GALA Tomorrow Daso Fer Ki Paiye Kal Nu Halaa Laa Laa Karauni An.” His fun energy and humility won even more hearts.
Joining other Indian stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and Kiara Advani, Diljit’s debut wasn’t just about fashion — it was a proud moment for Punjabi culture worldwide.Diljit Dosanjh debuted at Met Gala 2025, stunning in a royal Punjabi look and proudly representing Sikh and Punjabi culture.