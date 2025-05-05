While the Met Gala remains an event that celebrates fashion and creativity, it is also known for its strict guest list policies.

The Met Gala, one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world, is known for its exclusive guest list curated by Vogue’s Editor-in-Chief, Anna Wintour. While celebrities, designers, and cultural icons grace the red carpet, one name has been notably absent for years—Donald Trump.

The Ban: Anna Wintour’s Decision

Donald Trump was once a regular attendee at the Met Gala, even proposing to Melania Trump at the event in 2004. However, in a 2017 interview on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Anna Wintour was asked who she would never invite back to the Met Gala. Her response was “Donald Trump”, which was met with cheers from the audience.

The Trump Family’s Absence

Since Wintour’s statement, Ivanka Trump has also been absent from the Met Gala, with her last appearance dating back to 2016. While there has been no official confirmation that the entire Trump family is banned, speculation suggests that they have been removed from the guest list indefinitely.

Other Celebrities Who Have Been Banned

Donald Trump is not the only high-profile figure to be excluded from the Met Gala. Other celebrities reportedly banned include:

Tim Gunn, who publicly criticized Anna Wintour.

Lili Reinhart, after making controversial remarks about Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala look.

Rebecca Minkoff, following an awkward elevator encounter with Wintour.

Donald Trump’s exclusion from the event is a clear reflection of Anna Wintour’s influence over the Met Gala’s attendees. As the 2025 edition unfolds, the absence of Trump and other banned celebrities continues to be a topic of discussion in the fashion world.