Met Gala 2025: Interviewers fail to recognise Shah Rukh Khan, actor responds gracefully: ‘I Am Shah Rukh…’ [WATCH]
Shah Rukh Khan made history at Met Gala 2025, but a viral clip of him introducing himself sparked debate over cultural ignorance and media awareness.
Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan created history by becoming the first male actor from Indian cinema to attend the MET Gala in New York on May 5, 2025. Dressed in a unique ensemble designed by Sabyasachi Mukherjee, the superstar’s red carpet debut was anticipated by fans around the world.
Viral Clip Sparks Debate
However, SRK’s appearance took an unexpected turn. A video surfaced online showing Shah Rukh introducing himself to international media outlets who seemingly didn’t recognize him. The moment quickly went viral, not for fashion, but for the apparent lack of awareness among some Western media reporters about one of the world’s biggest film stars.
We have a little interview!
“I’m Shah Rukh…” 🫠
Like what he says about the event 👌✨
pic.twitter.com/eu5qSKjNPp
— SRK_x10 🍉 Lady Rathore 💪💅 (@010_srk) May 5, 2025
Sabyasachi Steps In
Designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee, who accompanied Shah Rukh at the event, stepped in during the interaction. “Just to give a little context, Shah Rukh Khan is probably one of the most famous men in the world,” he explained to the reporters. He further mentioned the chaos outside the hotel due to fans trying to catch a glimpse of the star.
#ShahRukhKhan𓀠 became the first male Bollywood actor to attend the #MetGala, stunning in a custom black Sabyasachi ensemble. Admitting he was “nervous” & “shy,” SRK said designer Sabyasachi convinced him to walk the iconic carpet.#MetGala2025 pic.twitter.com/xS9iHzCx15
— Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) May 6, 2025
Fans React Strongly Online
The incident didn’t sit well with fans in India and across the globe. Many expressed disappointment, stating that global events like the MET Gala should show more cultural awareness. A viral comment read, “Sabya had to literally mention who SRK is... embarrassing.”
Fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala also weighed in, criticizing the media for the lack of respect. “Even if I don’t like the look, you cannot disrespect our biggest star,” he wrote.
A Moment Overshadowed
While SRK’s MET Gala debut marked a milestone for Indian representation on a global platform, the lack of recognition from media personnel sparked a larger conversation about inclusivity and cultural literacy at international events.