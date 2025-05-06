Image Credit : instagram

Fans React Strongly Online

The incident didn’t sit well with fans in India and across the globe. Many expressed disappointment, stating that global events like the MET Gala should show more cultural awareness. A viral comment read, “Sabya had to literally mention who SRK is... embarrassing.”

Fashion influencer Sufi Motiwala also weighed in, criticizing the media for the lack of respect. “Even if I don’t like the look, you cannot disrespect our biggest star,” he wrote.

A Moment Overshadowed

While SRK’s MET Gala debut marked a milestone for Indian representation on a global platform, the lack of recognition from media personnel sparked a larger conversation about inclusivity and cultural literacy at international events.