Ottawa: Multiple airports in Canada received bomb threats on Thursday morning, July 3, which has caused flight delays. NAV Canada, which manages air traffic control operations at Canadian airports, said that they were made aware of bomb threats in Ottawa, Montreal, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Calgary and Vancouver airports. The agency said that service was gradually resuming at these sites, and that travellers have to check with the respective airlines for flight information.

“Following the evacuation of a number of our sites and subsequent threat assessment by authorities, service is gradually resuming at affected sites. Travellers are advised to check directly with their airline for the latest updates, as delays are expected. We thank airlines and passengers for their patience as we work towards normal operations,” they said.

According to reports, security incidents at Ottawa International Airport and Montreal’s Pierre Elliott Trudeau airport were under investigation in the morning. Ground stops were lifted at international airports in Ottawa and Montreal after a bomb threat on Thursday briefly halted departing flights, Reuters reported a US Federal Aviation Administration spokesperson as saying. A statement released by airport authorities in Winnypeg said that the issue has been resolved and that they “are not expecting any further delays.”