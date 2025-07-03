A shopkeeper was beaten in Mira Road for allegedly not speaking Marathi, triggering sharp political reactions. While MNS men were booked, leaders across parties condemned both the assault and politicisation of the language issue.

A video from Mira Road, near Mumbai, showing a shopkeeper being beaten for allegedly refusing to speak Marathi has sparked a major political controversy in Maharashtra. The video, which went viral on July 2, shows several men assaulting a man inside a sweet shop. The incident has drawn strong reactions from across the political spectrum.

Shopkeeper thrashed for speaking Hindi

The victim, Babulal Khimji Chaudhary, 48, filed a complaint with Kashimira police stating that seven men, reportedly from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), entered his shop around 10:30 am and asked for water. When his staff responded in Hindi, the men allegedly abused them for not using Marathi.

Chaudhary said he was beaten when he explained that his workers were from other states and not fluent in Marathi. He also told the attackers that people in Maharashtra speak many languages. This, he said, angered the men more, and they recorded the assault and uploaded it on social media.

MNS defends action, calls shopkeeper 'arrogant'

An MNS functionary admitted their workers were involved but blamed the shopkeeper's tone. He said the men had gone to the shop after attending a local event celebrating the state government’s withdrawal of a circular about Marathi language promotion. According to him, the altercation escalated because the owner “arrogantly” said that all languages are spoken in Maharashtra.

Political leaders respond with sharp words

Environment Minister Yogesh Kadam said, “In Maharashtra, people should speak Marathi. But no one should take law into their own hands. Legal action should have been taken instead of violence.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray tried to play down the language angle. He said, “This wasn’t about Marathi vs Hindi or regionalism. It began when an official tried to charge his phone in the shop and was refused. A woman intervened and saved the man. The case is now with the police.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Samajwadi Party’s Maharashtra President Abu Azmi criticised the incident, saying, “This is nothing but drama to mislead voters. Marathi is respected, but attacking someone who doesn’t speak it is wrong.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Seven booked, outrage grows

Kashimira police have booked seven unidentified persons for the assault. The FIR confirms that the men were wearing clothes bearing MNS symbols. The police say an investigation is underway to identify and arrest those involved.

The viral video has triggered public outrage and renewed debate over linguistic tolerance and identity politics in Maharashtra.