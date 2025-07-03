The first glimpse of Ramayana is out, showcasing its grand scale. Director Nitesh Tiwari and producer Namit Malhotra shared emotional messages, highlighting the film’s vision and cultural pride.

The first glimpse of Ramayana, touted as India's most expensive film, was revealed online on Thursday morning. At the same time, a 3-minute first glimpse (which is not being called a teaser) was unveiled at 3D IMAX in Mumbai. Video messages from the film's director, Nitesh Tiwari, and producer, Namit Malhotra, were also shown with it.

Before the first glimpse, video messages from Namit and Nitesh arrived, who apologized for not being there. Nitesh said, "It's fortunate that our shoot ended a day earlier, and we are here. Otherwise, we would be on the shoot." The shooting of Ramayana Part 1 was completed on Tuesday. In which Ranbir Kapoor, who plays Lord Ram, celebrated with the team.

Nitesh Tiwari explains the specialty of Ramayana movie

Nitesh Tiwari got a little emotional at the launch of the first glimpse when asked if he expected his film to be successful. He said, "I will react not as a director but as a viewer, because I am also a film buff. For me, the most important thing is the emotion and pride for the great cultural heritage in our country. If we can awaken it and show the whole world that we stand for it, then it will be an achievement for me. I hope we can do that."

Namit Malhotra gets emotional

Repeating his director's emotion, producer Namit Malhotra called it an 'emotional moment'. The filmmaker said, "I can't believe we are sharing this with the world. It has been a very long dream that we have worked on together. We have put our heart and soul into it so that we can do justice to this epic. My only aspiration is with pride, how do we bring our great culture, our great history to the world? I want all of us Indians to stand with pride, not only celebrate it for ourselves, but be capable of sharing it at the biggest level when we take it to the world."

Every effort to make the Ramayana grand

Producer Namit Malhotra said, "We are working incredibly hard and we will leave no stone unturned in fixing that we do justice to Ramayana and we do the best that anyone in the world can imagine.



