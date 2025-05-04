Met Gala 2025: Diljit Dosanjh gears up for his debut for the glam event
The 2025 Met Gala will be historic for India, with Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, Diljit Dosanjh making their debut appearances at fashion’s global event
The Met Gala 2025 is poised to be a remarkable event for India, as renowned celebrities Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan are set to make their much-anticipated debuts. Adding to the excitement, popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also scheduled to make his first appearance at the prestigious fashion event, marking a significant step forward in his international career.
Ahead of the gala, Diljit gave fans a sneak peek into his preparations by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on social media. Posting on his Instagram stories, he revealed a white bathrobe tied with a ribbon that bore the words “Met Gala 2025,” hinting at his excitement for the upcoming event.
Meanwhile, Kiara Advani, who is expecting her first child, also offered a glimpse into her pre-Gala moments. After arriving in New York, she shared a photo showcasing a beautifully decorated table. The display included a vase of pink roses, a unique cake shaped like a miniature mannequin dressed in an elegant black gown adorned with pearls, and a booklet labeled “The MET Gala,” featuring an image of the Met steps on its cover. A bouquet of purple and yellow flowers and an assortment of chocolates were also visible, along with a scenic view from the hotel.
Shah Rukh Khan has also arrived in New York ahead of his debut on the Met Gala red carpet. Fans spotted him at John F. Kennedy International Airport, and pictures and videos of the superstar quickly went viral. Images shared by a fan club named ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Srinagar’ on Instagram showed him warmly greeting and embracing a fan at the airport. His longtime manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied him, and he was seen carrying his own luggage. In another viral video, Shah Rukh was seen being escorted by a US customs officer while briefly interacting with admirers.
Reports suggest that Shah Rukh will wear an outfit designed by Indian fashion legend Sabyasachi, making his first-ever appearance on the iconic Met Gala red carpet even more notable. His participation further extends the list of Indian celebrities who have made their mark at this globally recognized event.
On the professional front, Diljit Dosanjh has recently completed the UK schedule for his upcoming film, Sardaar Ji 3. He took to social media to share behind-the-scenes images and announced that the film is slated for release in cinemas this June. He captioned the post by informing fans that Sardaar Ji 3 will arrive in theaters in June.
Directed by Amar Hundal, the film features an ensemble cast including Gulshan Grover, Manav Vij, Nasir Chinyoti, Monica Sharma, and Saleem Albela, among others.
In addition to this project, Diljit is also set to appear in Punjab 95, a film reportedly based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra. Khalra was known for his role as a bank director in Amritsar during the turbulent militancy period in Punjab.