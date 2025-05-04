Image Credit : Instagram

The Met Gala 2025 is poised to be a remarkable event for India, as renowned celebrities Kiara Advani and Shah Rukh Khan are set to make their much-anticipated debuts. Adding to the excitement, popular Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh is also scheduled to make his first appearance at the prestigious fashion event, marking a significant step forward in his international career.

Ahead of the gala, Diljit gave fans a sneak peek into his preparations by sharing a behind-the-scenes photo on social media. Posting on his Instagram stories, he revealed a white bathrobe tied with a ribbon that bore the words “Met Gala 2025,” hinting at his excitement for the upcoming event.