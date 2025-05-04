Image Credit : Instagram

Shah Rukh Khan has officially arrived in New York ahead of his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025, set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This marks the superstar’s first appearance at the prestigious fashion event, and his arrival has already created a buzz among fans.

Several images and videos of Shah Rukh at the John F. Kennedy International Airport have surfaced online, shared widely by fans on social media. One of his fan clubs, ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Srinagar’, posted photos on Instagram showing the actor greeting and hugging a fan who approached him at the airport. He was seen carrying his own luggage, and his long-time manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied him.