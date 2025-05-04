Met Gala 2025: Shah Rukh Khan lands in New York ahead of event
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has arrived in New York ahead of his highly awaited Met Gala 2025 debut on May 5. Fans spotted him at JFK Airport, where he greeted admirers warmly
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
Shah Rukh Khan has officially arrived in New York ahead of his much-anticipated debut at the Met Gala 2025, set to take place on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This marks the superstar’s first appearance at the prestigious fashion event, and his arrival has already created a buzz among fans.
Several images and videos of Shah Rukh at the John F. Kennedy International Airport have surfaced online, shared widely by fans on social media. One of his fan clubs, ‘Team Shah Rukh Khan Srinagar’, posted photos on Instagram showing the actor greeting and hugging a fan who approached him at the airport. He was seen carrying his own luggage, and his long-time manager, Pooja Dadlani, accompanied him.
In another viral video, the actor was spotted being escorted by a U.S. customs official as he briefly interacted with fans before exiting the airport. As he made his way out, he shook hands with one admirer and waved to others before quickly getting into his car.
A fan who posted the video described the moment as a dream come true, expressing their joy over the encounter. Shah Rukh looked stylish in a white T-shirt, a grey hooded jacket, and loose-fitting cargo jeans.
According to reports, Shah Rukh Khan will be wearing an outfit designed by renowned Indian fashion designer Sabyasachi for his red carpet appearance, adding his name to the list of Indian celebrities who have graced the Met Gala.
Meanwhile, actress Kiara Advani is also set to attend this year’s Met Gala. Currently in New York, the mom-to-be recently shared a photo from the city, offering fans a glimpse of her time there. She is expected to wear a custom ensemble created by celebrated designer Gaurav Gupta for the event.
The Met Gala 2025 is scheduled for May 5 in New York City, and anticipation is building for the red carpet looks from global and Indian stars alike.